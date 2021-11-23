Advertisement

Section of West Virginia 2 to be widened

(Pixabay)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A roughly three mile section of West Virginia 2 between Parkersburg and St. Marys will be widened from two to four lanes.

That’s according to a news release from Governor Jim Justice’s Office.

The state awarded a $27,460,293.38 contract to Mountaineer Contractors Inc. to complete the project.

Mountaineer Contractors Inc. was the lowest of six bidders.

There’s no word yet on when construction will begin.

The news release says the state wants to eventually widen all of Route 2 from Parkersburg to Chester, which is in the northern panhandle.

