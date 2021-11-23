Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Franklin Angelos

Franklin Angelos is the WTAP Student Athlete of the Week
Franklin Angelos is the WTAP Student Athlete of the Week(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Franklin Angelos is the WTAP Student Athlete of the Week. He is a senior cross country and track runner for the Parkersburg Big Reds.

In the classroom, Franklin has a 4.23 GPA, and he wants to study biology pre-med at the college level.

He was the first ever three time all-state runner in Parkersburg High School history, and has held many other accolades throughout his decorated Big Reds career.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The van driver and four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision in...
Crash with tractor-trailer kills 5 in van on Ohio highway
Phillip Aloysius Hays obit
Obituary: Hays, Phillip Aloysius
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Wood County Sheriff
Candidates for Wood County Sheriff to be interviewed Wednesday morning
Car fire reaches to house on 2500 block of 39th Street
Car fire reaches to house on 2500 block of 39th Street

Latest News

Brennan Perdue (center) signs with Malone University
Brennan Perdue signs to run track and cross country at Malone University
2020 MOV SPORTS HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
Ten inducted in Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
MOV SPORTS HALL OF FAME
WTAP News @ 11 - MOV SPORTS HALL OF FAME
Jude Childers (center) signs on to wrestle for Fairmont State
Jude Childers signs to wrestle at Fairmont State University