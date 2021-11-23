Student Athlete of the Week: Franklin Angelos

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Franklin Angelos is the WTAP Student Athlete of the Week. He is a senior cross country and track runner for the Parkersburg Big Reds.

In the classroom, Franklin has a 4.23 GPA, and he wants to study biology pre-med at the college level.

He was the first ever three time all-state runner in Parkersburg High School history, and has held many other accolades throughout his decorated Big Reds career.

