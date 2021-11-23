Woman with Alopecia shows gratitude for her condition despite her hair loss

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -It’s the time of year when we show thanks for what we have. However, one local woman is showing thanks and gratitude towards something she doesn’t have-hair.

Susan Dehmlow is a Marietta resident who found out a few years ago she has Alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

“My hairdresser said, did you know that you have a spot on the back of your head about the size of a pencil eraser? I didn’t even think anything of it,” Dehmlow said.

But her hair kept falling out. She said doctors did several thyroid and blood tests but no cause could be determined for her hair loss.

“There’s no obvious reason why this has happened and I’m just going to look at it like all things happen for some reason,” she said.

Dehmlow said she used to have blond curly hair and that once she shaved it off after it began to fall out, she felt uncomfortable and sad about her situation. But with time, she came to accept her situation and found a silver lining.

“My hope is that by talking about it, other people who are experiencing hair loss can understand that there can be a peace that comes when we accept it. When I actually shaved the hair off that I do have and just went with wigs, it really helped me to feel like I had a plan and that there was a way forward,” she said.

Beauticians at Merle Norman in Marietta help Dehmlow move forward by helping her pick out and style wigs. Dehmlow says it took about a year for her to feel comfortable wearing wings but now she says she is more confident wearing them and talking with others about her condition.

“I had to understand that I didn’t do anything wrong and I’m not ill so I don’t want anyone to be concerned,” she said.

“It’s all those things wrapped up together. It’s learning to just be at ease in my own skin and with what I have.”

