AAA says travel is back to “pre-pandemic levels”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Thanksgiving being tomorrow, many people will be traveling to see relatives for this holiday.

And because of this, there is a greater amount of travel this holiday season compared to last year.

A spokesperson from AAA says that travel is back to levels that they saw pre-pandemic.

They say that 53 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, with 48 million of them going by car.

The group credits a lot of this to people feeling more comfortable going home with vaccinations and regulations being lifted.

“Restrictions are continuing to be lifted and consumer confidence is higher because of that. So, more and more people are feeling comfortable traveling,” says AAA media spokesperson, Linda Lambert.

Lambert says the numbers this year are 13 percent greater than in 2020, and that we are within five percent of pre-pandemic numbers from 2019.

