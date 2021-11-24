Advertisement

City Council Approves $200K Utilities to Ft. Boreman Hill

The measure will match county and state ARPF funds to leverage a $1.5 million dollar development.
The Seats of Honor were dedicated last year to local first-responders.
The Seats of Honor were dedicated last year to local first-responders.(WTAP)
By Kirk Greenfield
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg City Council approved a resolution to authorize $200,000 for water and sewer service to Fort Boreman Hill.

The measure is one to provide water and sewer expansion to 180 acres purchased by the PM Company.

49 acres are to be donated to the city and county for a sports complex.

The utilities will cost between 1.5 and 1.7 million dollars to complete to the edge of the property.

In other news, the mayor may accept a Homeland Security Grant of $130,000 dollars for fixed license plate readers for two bridges in the city of Parkersburg.

Also, “Seats of Honor” were awarded to three of Parkersburg’s deceased first responders. Council recognized their contributions as their family members were recognized and received plaques and certificates. The Seats of Honor location is in Southwood Park, and has recently been remodeled.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Section of West Virginia 2 to be widened
Dawna Hope Sassi obit
Obituary: Sassi, Dawna Hope
Tyler Thompson sentenced life without parole
Noble County man sentenced for fiance’s murder
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Phillip Aloysius Hays obit
Obituary: Hays, Phillip Aloysius

Latest News

Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
MOV's Holiday Cookbook, 11/24/21
Wood County BOE meeting
WTAP News @ 11 - Wood County BOE meeting
Rick Woodyard (2021)
Woodyard appointed interim sheriff
OSHP body camers
WTAP News @ 11 - OSHP troopers getting body cameras