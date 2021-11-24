City Council Approves $200K Utilities to Ft. Boreman Hill

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg City Council approved a resolution to authorize $200,000 for water and sewer service to Fort Boreman Hill.

The measure is one to provide water and sewer expansion to 180 acres purchased by the PM Company.

49 acres are to be donated to the city and county for a sports complex.

The utilities will cost between 1.5 and 1.7 million dollars to complete to the edge of the property.

In other news, the mayor may accept a Homeland Security Grant of $130,000 dollars for fixed license plate readers for two bridges in the city of Parkersburg.

Also, “Seats of Honor” were awarded to three of Parkersburg’s deceased first responders. Council recognized their contributions as their family members were recognized and received plaques and certificates. The Seats of Honor location is in Southwood Park, and has recently been remodeled.

