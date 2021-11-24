Latrobe Street Mission seeing increase in people using their facility

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With temperatures dropping lower as we get more into winter, some places are opening their doors to people in need of shelter.

Latrobe Street Mission executive director, Jim Sims, says that the shelter housed 58 people last night.

Including four children, one of them a two-week old.

Sims says that the street mission has seen large numbers like these recently.

However, he says that the mission is prepared for when this happens.

“We’re ready. I’m just going to tell you we’re ready. We stay ready. We’ve got stuff stockpiled. Yes, there is a need, there’s always a need for some items. But, Facebook, all we got to do is put it on our web page or our Facebook page and those needs are met,” says Sims.

Sims says that the people that they shelter has gone up by more than a dozen since last month.

