Obituary: Cottrill, Teresa Ann

Teresa Ann Cottrill, 59, of Parkersburg, WV passed away November 22, 2021 at her residence.

She was born July 2 1962, a daughter of the late Scotty Clyde Rexroad and Norma Jean Massey.

Teresa was a member at Souls Refuge Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed working puzzles, doing crafts, and vising with her family.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her brother, William Rexroad of Little Hocking, OH; sisters, Pamela (Harold) Burrows of Parkersburg, WV, Connie (Steve) Sealey of Vincent, OH, Deborah (Albert) Dilks of Pensacola, FL.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Cottrill.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday November 30, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday before the service at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Cottrill family.

