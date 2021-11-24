Obituary: Delo, Freda Marie

Freda Marie Delo, 71, of Walker, WV died November 23, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on April 2, 1950 in Doddridge County, WV and was the daughter of the late Joseph Bailey Leggett and Bertha Cumpston Leggett Burch.

No one left her house with an empty belly, without getting a hug and without saying I Love You.

She is survived by two daughters, Shelly (Lorne) Beha and Kristy (Todd) Nichols both of Walker; four grandchildren, Kyle (Nicole) Beha, Casey (Chance Workman) Beha, Erica and Logan Nichols; one great grandson, Mason Beha; two step-great grandchildren Jamie and Richard; two brothers, Jimmy Joe (Georgia) Leggett, Charles Eugene Leggett; brother-in-law Delmer (Pasty) Delo of Marietta, OH and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dennis Duane Delo and step-father, Robert E. Burch.

Funeral services will be Saturday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend David Cumpston officiating.

Burial will follow at Walker Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday 5-7 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.