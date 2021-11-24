Obituary: Pickens, Stacy M.

Stacy M. Pickens, 47 of Vienna, passed away November 20, 2021, at the Camden Clark Medical Center with her family by her side, after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was born April 16, 1974, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Sandra Hutchinson Pryor and the late Kenneth Pryor.

Stacy was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School in 1992 and worked for Starbucks in Vienna. She dearly loved her job, her customers, and her co-workers.

Surviving is her husband Matt Pickens, two sons: Fredrick Steed II and Austin Giglio, two daughters: Arianna Giglio and Kailyn Pickens, half-siblings: Michael Hutchinson, Christina Allender, Kenneth Pryor II, Tonya Groh, and Erin Pryor along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that were dear to her.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her half-sister, Sandra Pryor, grandparents: Clyde Hutchinson, Betty Reed, and George and Goldie Pryor, and many aunts and uncles.

In following Stacy’s wishes, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at the convenience of the family. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

