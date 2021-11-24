Obituary: Rexroad, Scotty Clyde

Scotty Clyde Rexroad, 88, of Little Hocking, died November 22, 2021 at his residence.Scotty was born June 1, 1933, in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Clyde John and Vernie Theresa Moore Rexroad.Scotty was a U.S. Army Veteran. He had worked for Kincaid Animal Hospital as a Veterinarian Assistant. Scotty was a member of the Gateway Apostolic Church in Parkersburg. He enjoyed fishing.Scotty is survived by his daughters Pamela Burrows (Harold) of Parkersburg, Connie Sealey (Steve) of Vincent, Teresa Ann Cottril of Parkersburg, who passed away shortly after Scotty on the 22nd and Deborah Kay Dilks (Albert) of Pensacola, FL; a son William Scott Rexroad of Little Hocking; brothers John Clyde Rexroad (Ireta) of Belpre and Eugene Rexroad of Duncan Falls, OH; sisters Mary Jane Smith of Harrisville, WV and Annabell Duval of Zainsville, OH; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Norma Jean Massey Rexroad; son-in-law Lary Cottril; brother-in-law Stanly Duval; great granddaughters Nevaeh and Tysia and 3 sisters-in-law.Funeral services will be Sunday, November 28, 2021, 3:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastors Mike Seebaugh and Steve Joy officiating. Burial will follow at Decatur United Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

