Obituary: Stacy, Joseph Roberts

Joseph Roberts Stacy, 83, of Marietta, Ohio, reached out and touched the face of God on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. He was born on October 1, 1938, in Zanesville, Ohio, to Paul E. and Lula M. Roberts Stacy.

Joe was a 1956 graduate of Marietta High School and served his country in the US Air Force from 1956 to 1960 in Okinawa and the Pentagon. He retired from AT&T in 1994 after 32 years of employment. Joe was very active in his community and loved being an active member in everything he joined. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Marietta, Marietta American Union Lodge #1, Aladdin Shriners International, Marietta Shrine Club (President in 2015-2016 and served on the Hale Trust and Chaplain), Scottish Rite Valley of Cambridge, 32 Degree, Marietta Elks Lodge #477 (Past Exalted Ruler), Marietta Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #1823 (Past Chaplain), Ohio Society of the Order of Founders and Patriots of America, Sons of the American Revolution (Past Chaplain), VFW Post #5108, the American Legion Post #64, Oak Grove VFD (Past President and Captain), Veto Bass Club (Past President), served on the Board of Directors of the American Red Cross, Local 4321 of the Communication Workers of America (Chief Steward) and the Marietta Boat Club (Past Commodore and Trustee).

Joe coached little league, Marietta Jr. High School football, and Putnam Red Devils, where his team was league champs for three years. He founded the Ohio Valley Cougars and won three State Championships from 1976-1978 in age 13-15 girls slow pitch softball.

He is survived by two children, Randall M. Stacy and Christina L. Detter (Skip); four grandchildren, Gabriella Pullia (James), Zachary Stacy, Stacy Dobbs (John), and Corey Detter; three great-grandchildren, J.J., Grant, and Genevieve; stepdaughter, Michelle Kott (Gordon); step-grandchildren, Brandon Kott (Linda) and Jordan Kott (Julianna); and step-great-grandchildren, Skylar, Brooklyn, and Evan.

He was preceded in death by his son, Russel S. Stacy; and two wives, Sharla Stacy and Barbara Stacy.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with The Rev. Karen Muntzing officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell, with full military honors. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., with Masonic Services being held at 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Shriner’s Hospital, https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/giving, or the Marietta Shrine Club. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Joe’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by visiting their Facebook page.

