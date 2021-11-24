Tell us your good news and it’ll get paid forward - how it works

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There’s a lot of bad news out there but we want to hear your good news. That’s why we’re starting a new segment titled ‘Your Good News.”

How it works is simple. If you see a person or organization going out of their way to go above and beyond to lift up others, we want to hear about it.

Here are a couple of examples of the types of stories we’re looking for...

A stranger pays for a random person’s groceries, which turns around the person’s bad day

A committed volunteer who gives back to the community consistently

To submit it as a story idea, you go to our home page, press the button title “submit your good news story” on the right-hand side of your screen (if you don’t see it, you might want to enlarge your browser so that it fills the whole screen), then click on the advertisement it takes you to that reads “Spread smiles and kindness wherever you go!” This should take you to the story submission form. From there on, all you have to do is fill it out and submit it.

Every month, we will be reviewing all of your submissions and picking the best one to air on the first Thursday of every month. Plus, whoever did the good deed we highlight gets to choose a non-profit Morrison Incorporated will gift $100 to.

We look forward to hearing your good news!

