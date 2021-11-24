Advertisement

Tell us your good news and it’ll get paid forward - how it works

By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There’s a lot of bad news out there but we want to hear your good news. That’s why we’re starting a new segment titled ‘Your Good News.”

How it works is simple. If you see a person or organization going out of their way to go above and beyond to lift up others, we want to hear about it.

Here are a couple of examples of the types of stories we’re looking for...

  • A stranger pays for a random person’s groceries, which turns around the person’s bad day
  • A committed volunteer who gives back to the community consistently

To submit it as a story idea, you go to our home page, press the button title “submit your good news story” on the right-hand side of your screen (if you don’t see it, you might want to enlarge your browser so that it fills the whole screen), then click on the advertisement it takes you to that reads “Spread smiles and kindness wherever you go!” This should take you to the story submission form. From there on, all you have to do is fill it out and submit it.

Every month, we will be reviewing all of your submissions and picking the best one to air on the first Thursday of every month. Plus, whoever did the good deed we highlight gets to choose a non-profit Morrison Incorporated will gift $100 to.

We look forward to hearing your good news!

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The van driver and four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision in...
Crash with tractor-trailer kills 5 in van on Ohio highway
Phillip Aloysius Hays obit
Obituary: Hays, Phillip Aloysius
Wood County Sheriff
Candidates for Wood County Sheriff to be interviewed Wednesday morning
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Car fire reaches to house on 2500 block of 39th Street
Car fire reaches to house on 2500 block of 39th Street

Latest News

Ohio Governor DeWine emphasized the added layer of transparency body cameras add, referring to...
All of Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers to get body cams
Marietta Fire Department on how to stay safe during Thanksgiving
WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta Fire Department Safe Thanksgiving
Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law a redistricting map that analysts say will heaving favor...
New congressional map splits Southeast Ohio among three districts
Braille Menu (Credito: KLTV)
Guide for blind voters in West Virginia published in Braille