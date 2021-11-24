Woodyard appointed interim sheriff

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County 911 Center Director Rick Woodyard has been appointed interim sheriff by Wood County Commission.

He will remain Director of the 911 Center while serving in his interim capacity.

Woodyard says he plans to run for sheriff in 2022 as well.

Commissioners Jimmy Colombo and Blair Couch voted to appoint Woodyard.

Commissioner Bob Tebay abstained from the vote because of what he said were personal connections to the new interim sheriff.

We had a reporter in the Wood County Commission meeting this morning. We’re working on getting more details up.

