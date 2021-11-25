Academic Achiever of the Week: Kainen Drake

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kainen Drake is a senior at Parkersburg South High School.

“Over the past four years,” he says... “it’s been a tough balance between school and home and scouts... and band!”

He says he first picked up a trombone in the fifth grade.

Drake says “Most days of the week, during July through October, we’re practicing every day and we’re practicing at least two hours.”

After playing in the band all through high school, Drake says it was a big adjustment when he stepped into the role of Drum Major this past marching season.

Drake says leadership has been a through line of his senior year... both in the marching band and in the Boy Scouts of America... where he is currently pursuing Eagle Scout status.

His parents and guidance counselor say Drake is a strong student. He says his favorite subject is science and he plans to pursue Forest Resource Management at West Virginia University next fall. In fact, he received his e-mail acceptance the day before we spoke.

Whether he’s in school, at home, working toward his Eagle Scout rank, or leading the band... Drake says he has one clear objective... to “not just meet expectations, but to excel.”

