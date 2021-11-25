Belpre Festival of lights starts today

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 32nd annual festival of lights has returned to Belpre. The lights were lit Wednesday night and will run through December.

MOV families come out to admire the lights and while they are there it also helps them get into the Christmas spirit. The excitement builds all year around for the lights to be lit and brings shine to the community.

“The children really love it and you see the adults bring the kids back and back and back. Maybe they enjoy them just as much as the kids do. But it’s a lot of excitement to see them come through and see the smiles on their faces. Then try to figure out which one is your favorite,” said Darien Lorentz, President of Belpre holiday lights.

Lorentz adds that the show will be back to its pre-pandemic form that everyone knows and loves.

The show goes on at the Belpre boat ramp, Citivan park and House Grove park until January 1st and the lights will start at 5 p.m. each night and last until 11 p.m.

