High On Hope/Reach Pot-Luck Thanksgiving Meal

Thanksgiving meal prepared.
By Kirk Greenfield
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Making sure everyone has a good meal...

That’s one of the goals of a special pot-luck event hosted by “High on Hope” and “Reach” for a number of area recovery houses.

Founder Tim Craft says a good portion of the meal was underwritten by a check that arrived from donors just Wednesday morning.

More than 150 people were expected to be served in the evening meal, with many being delivered to those who could not attend.

A service with music was planned after the meal Wednesday, with good fellowship shared by all.

More information is available on their webpage and Facebook.

