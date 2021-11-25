Advertisement

Latest grab-and-run theft hits Southern California Nordstrom

Police said they responded to a theft at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Police said they responded to a theft at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.(Source: KABC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are hunting for thieves who rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store Wednesday night and ran off with pricey goods.

It’s the latest in a string of organized retail thefts that have hit high-end stores.

Police say five people entered the open Nordstrom shortly before 7 p.m. at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park.

They sprayed the security guard with a chemical and fled with expensive purses, police said.

On Monday, about 20 people smashed their way into another Nordstrom store at The Grove in Los Angeles and fled with about $5,000 worth of goods.

Similar grab-and-run thefts have plagued the San Francisco Bay Area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Woodyard (2021)
Woodyard appointed interim sheriff
Section of West Virginia 2 to be widened
Stacy M. Pickens obit
Obituary: Pickens, Stacy M.
Tyler Thompson sentenced life without parole
Noble County man sentenced for fiance’s murder
Rick Woodyard (2021)
Incoming sheriff talks about future of department, 911 center

Latest News

Zach Miles, Hannah Stutler, Timothy T. Turkey
What's Trending, Thanksgiving Edition, 11/25/21
Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
MOV's Holiday Cookbook, 11/25/21
FILE - In this file photo taken on Oct. 26, 2016, Pakistan's Inam Khan, owner of a book shop,...
National Geographic’s famed ‘Afghan Girl’ evacuated to Italy
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
Thousands participate in 2021 Turkey Trot
Thousands participate in 2021 Turkey Trot