Parkersburg Salvation Army distributes Thanksgiving dinners

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Salvation Army’s volunteers Thursday delivered hundreds of holiday meals to people in Wood, Pleasants and Wirt counties.

Others picked up their meals at the Salvation Army’s headquarters on Fifth street.

The volunteers preparing and delivering those dinners are people of all backgrounds and age groups.

”I’m passing out pumpkin pies; I’m helping them. They’re coming around bags, and I’m putting the pumpkin pie in the bag,” said young volunteer Brynleigh Stewart.

“We are getting food for the people who are unfortunate and can’t get food themselves, and we’re going out to deliver them,” said Mia Williams.

Major Carey Richmond says 500 meals were delivered to people needing them in Pleasants and Wirt Counties.

Meal pickup was scheduled to start at 11:30 A.M., but Major Richmond says so many people were in line before that that the distribution started earlier than planned.

