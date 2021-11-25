Thanksgiving morning travel slower than usual

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Welcome Center in Williamstown saw a steady flow of traffic on Thanksgiving morning, but workers at the rest area said that it was less busy than they’ve seen in years past.

Still, one worker said that there was more people stopping by on Thanksgiving than there was on last year’s Thanksgiving.

Most of the holiday travelers were on the road to see their families later that afternoon or evening for their Thanksgiving plans.

“We’re traveling from Ohio to our family farm, the Nay Farm, for our annual Thanksgiving trip,” Angela Jacobs of Akron said. “This is the rest stop that we always stop at, every year, to use the restrooms before the outhouses.”

One traveler, David Clark of Lorain, Ohio, claimed that traffic seemed pretty slow and steady for a “morning rush,” especially on Thanksgiving.

AAA estimated that about 53 million people would be traveling for Thanksgiving.

