Thousands participate in 2021 Turkey Trot

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday, people of all ages came out to Parkersburg City Park for the 2021 Turkey Trot.

Thousands of participants walked and ran the 3-mile trek through the park and neighboring streets.

The event not only attracted people from across the Mid-Ohio Valley but from all over the country.

Kristin Lambert, Nancy Miller, and therapy dog Keating were a few of the walkers in this year’s event. Lambert is an amputee, and Keating was born without his front paw and walks with a prosthetic. The group has been participating in the event for several years and says it’s a tradition. They also use the walk to spread awareness and show that people can do anything they put their minds to.

“It’s just a fun tradition to have and keep going and just to have Keating here,” Lambert explained. “There were times that I thought I couldn’t go any farther and just getting tired, and I look down and see Keating with his prosthetic paw. I know he is smiling and can do it, and so can I.”

“A lot of people say that too,” Miller said. “If a dog can do it, I can do it. It’s a great way to start Thanksgiving. We do it every year to get some exercise before we eat all the turkey.”

Organizers say they were pleased with the turnout for the year’s event and say a few thousand people participated in the event.

