WMOA hosts 32nd annual Christmas zoo at Workingman’s store in Marietta

Christmas Zoo brings in dozens of toys first day
Christmas Zoo brings in dozens of toys first day(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -WMOA started the tradition for the first time in 1989 to help the community around the station as well as helping to build camaraderie to those who listened.

The donations will be given to families who are in need of gifts for Christmas and this year they are expecting close to over a thousand donations.

This has become a tradition not only for the station but for the MOV as well. “Just being able to see people each and every year and again meeting new folks each and every year we get a lot of families who are doing it for the first time, they just found out about it. And it’s really great to meet new folks and get to reacquaint ourselves with people who have supported us for so long,” said Kyle Wenzel.

Donations can be made until December 23rd in order to properly distribute the gifts to all in need.

