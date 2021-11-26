Holiday Film Series & Canned Food Drive returns at the Athena

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Athena Cinema has announced the return of a holiday tradition.

The ninth annual Holiday Film Series & Canned Food Drive kicks-off Thursday, Dec. 2 with two showings of Chuck Jones’ animated “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

According to the theater, “the price of admission to each show is a canned good or cash donation to local food pantries.”

They say this annual event is a chance for the community to “support Athens food pantries,” “celebrate the holidays with loved ones,” and “enjoy the nostalgia of classic films on the big screen!”

The featured film series runs through Thursday, Dec. 23.

According to the theater, this year’s lineup of featured films includes...

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” starting Dec. 2

“Elf” starting Dec. 4

“The Muppet Christmas Carol” starting Dec. 11

“The Polar Express” starting Dec. 18

“It’s A Wonderful Life” starting Dec. 23

The theater adds that as of Oct. 1, all patrons age 12 and older are required to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for entry.

They say masks are also required.

Full COVID safety protocols are outlined on the theater’s website.

The ninth annual Holiday Film Series & Canned Food Drive is sponsored by Athena Cinema, Arts for Ohio, Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Athens Uptown Business Association.

The Athena Cinema opened its doors as The Majestic on June 3, 1915.

