Holiday in the Park returns for 27th year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, we have now entered what some consider to be “the most wonderful time of the year...”

...and to help us celebrate, one holiday tradition is back.

City Park in Parkersburg might not look very different by day... but when the sun goes down, the lights come up.

It’s called Holiday in the Park and it’s back for the 27th year.

Jonelle Merritt, secretary of Holiday in the Park says “it’s a big community event. It lights up our City Park (and) basically, we do it for the city and the Mid-Ohio Valley.”

The annual display is made possible by donations from businesses and the community.

Merritt says she worked the donation booth on Thanksgiving night and was blown away by the number of people there to see the lights.

She says one visitor told her he’d already come three times to see the lights this year.

Despite having to cancel the opening ceremony last year, Holiday in the Park went on mostly as planned... lighting up the park for the final month of what was an extremely trying year.

Keith Fowler is a Holiday in the Park committee member. We talked to him last year. He shared his memories of going to Holiday in the Park with his parents and spoke to the importance of the community event. “It’s a fun way,” Fowler said, “for families to build memories, and sort of forget about all the troubles of 2020 for a while.”

You can see the lights every night between now and Friday, Dec. 31.

