Advertisement

Investigation underway after two bodies found in Athens County home

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.(AP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two bodies were found in a home in Millfield, Ohio.

Sheriff Rodney Smith identified them as 40-year-old Jennifer Draper, of Millfield, and her live-in partner, 43-year-old Christopher Roach, of Leon, West Virginia.

Draper and Roach were discovered Friday by deputies who were investigating an open line 911 call from a home on McDougal Road.

Sheriff Smith says Draper was killed by a single shotgun round and Roach died by suicide.

He says there is evidence of a dispute.

Both bodies were sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsies.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg dirt track racer looks to step into national spotlight
Parkersburg dirt track racer looks to step into national spotlight
Thousands participate in 2021 Turkey Trot
Thousands participate in 2021 Turkey Trot
Rick Woodyard (2021)
Incoming sheriff talks about future of department, 911 center
Obituary: Rexroad, Scotty Clyde
Obituary: Rexroad, Scotty Clyde
Obituary: Cottrill, Teresa Ann
Obituary: Cottrill, Teresa Ann

Latest News

WTAP News @ 11 - Turkey Trot
WTAP News @ 11 - Turkey Trot
The Mid-Ohio Valley Ringers return to perform
The Mid-Ohio Valley Ringers return to perform
WTAP News @ 6 - UWA prepares for Giving Tuesday
WTAP News @ 6 - UWA prepares for Giving Tuesday
United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley getting ready for Giving Tuesday
United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley getting ready for Giving Tuesday