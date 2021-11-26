Investigation underway after two bodies found in Athens County home

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two bodies were found in a home in Millfield, Ohio.

Sheriff Rodney Smith identified them as 40-year-old Jennifer Draper, of Millfield, and her live-in partner, 43-year-old Christopher Roach, of Leon, West Virginia.

Draper and Roach were discovered Friday by deputies who were investigating an open line 911 call from a home on McDougal Road.

Sheriff Smith says Draper was killed by a single shotgun round and Roach died by suicide.

He says there is evidence of a dispute.

Both bodies were sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsies.

The investigation is still ongoing.

