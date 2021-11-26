Man arrested after string of burglaries near Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A New Martinsville man is behind bars Friday after police say he committed a string of crimes Friday morning.

Authorities say the suspect, James Matthew Doty, entered a home in Marietta Township (Washington County) without permission and threatened the residents with a switchblade knife. He then allegedly stole the resident’s keys and wallet and used the keys to take the resident’s car.

The residents told authorities they later discovered the theft of another wallet that was inside the home.

After this incident, Marietta Police say they received similar calls alleging Doty had entered two more homes without permission.

Police say a resident of one of the homes was a 99-year-old, who they say Doty prevented from leaving.

Doty also allegedly tried to prevent a resident of one of the homes from calling the police.

After being called to the area, police set up a perimeter and searched for a suspect. They then found and arrested a man who identified himself as James Matthew Doty, of New Martinsville, West Virginia.

Police say Doty was positively identified by the owners of the stolen vehicle.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the stolen vehicle was located near the area where the burglaries had taken place in Marietta. They say the car keys with attached wallet were located inside the vehicle as well as an opened 8″ switchblade knife with a 3.5″ blade. The other wallet from within the home was not found.

According to the Marietta Police Department, Doty has been charged with:

Two counts of burglary

One count of aggravated burglary

One count of attempted felonious assault

One count of menacing

One count of attempt of motor vehicle theft

One count of disrupting public service (from allegedly preventing a resident from calling the police)

One count of kidnapping (from allegedly preventing the 99-year-old from leaving)

One count of criminal damaging

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve charged Doty with aggravated robbery, theft of motor vehicle, and aggravated burglary.

Doty is currently in the Washington County Jail awaiting court tomorrow.

