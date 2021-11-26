The Mid-Ohio Valley Ringers return to perform

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Ringers are back and performing this Sunday.

The MOV-based musical ensemble is getting ready to come back to perform in front of crowds.

Last year, because of COVID-19 regulations in place, the ringers were unable to perform with each other during the pandemic.

Something that was already difficult given many of them live outside of the region already.

But they are back together for their first performance since before the pandemic, and will be dedicating part of the show to members who passed away since their last time together.

The group’s director says that this shows how close the bell ringer community is.

“They share with us in missing Charlie and missing Eric because we’ve all played bells together. So, it’s a very close-knit community. Not just our little group, but all the groups that we have played with and know from before,” says MOV Ringers director, Denise Holmes.

The group will perform some of the deceased members’ favorite songs they played, as well as Christmas music.

Their concert will be at Emmanuel Baptist Church on November 28 at 4 p.m.

And they will have a repeat of this show at Dunbar United Methodist Church, on December 4 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.