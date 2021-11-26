Advertisement

Norwood United Methodist holds Thanksgiving dinner with food drive

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With many in Marietta looking to put food on the table for Thanksgiving, the Norwood United Methodist Church is helping those in need.

The church hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner but as a food drive the same way they did last year.

Food drive organizers say that they will be distributing 450 meals to all those who requested one.

Organizers say that they are thankful to the 50 volunteers that came to help with this food drive.

The organizers say that they love to see support from the community in this way.

“Yeah I just really think that it’s a great thing that our community is able to step in. We really appreciate the help of our volunteers. People that help deliver, people that help cook, people that help assemble the meals, and people that help donate because they don’t have the time, but maybe they have the money, the resources available to the community. We just really appreciate all that. Because it’s a real good example of a community coming together to meet a need,” says food drive organizer, Michael Williams.

People who requested the meals have a choice between ham or turkey.

And the meals come with sides of mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, and a slice of pumpkin pie for dessert.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Woodyard (2021)
Woodyard appointed interim sheriff
Section of West Virginia 2 to be widened
Stacy M. Pickens obit
Obituary: Pickens, Stacy M.
Rick Woodyard (2021)
Incoming sheriff talks about future of department, 911 center
Obituary: Cottrill, Teresa Ann
Obituary: Cottrill, Teresa Ann

Latest News

The Mid-Ohio Valley Ringers return to perform
The Mid-Ohio Valley Ringers return to perform
WTAP News @ 6 - UWA prepares for Giving Tuesday
WTAP News @ 6 - UWA prepares for Giving Tuesday
United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley getting ready for Giving Tuesday
United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley getting ready for Giving Tuesday
WTAP News @ 6 - Dustin Sprouse
WTAP News @ 6 - Dustin Sprouse
WTAP News @ 6 - PHS Red Wings participate in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
WTAP News @ 6 - PHS Red Wings participate in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade