Norwood United Methodist holds Thanksgiving dinner with food drive

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With many in Marietta looking to put food on the table for Thanksgiving, the Norwood United Methodist Church is helping those in need.

The church hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner but as a food drive the same way they did last year.

Food drive organizers say that they will be distributing 450 meals to all those who requested one.

Organizers say that they are thankful to the 50 volunteers that came to help with this food drive.

The organizers say that they love to see support from the community in this way.

“Yeah I just really think that it’s a great thing that our community is able to step in. We really appreciate the help of our volunteers. People that help deliver, people that help cook, people that help assemble the meals, and people that help donate because they don’t have the time, but maybe they have the money, the resources available to the community. We just really appreciate all that. Because it’s a real good example of a community coming together to meet a need,” says food drive organizer, Michael Williams.

People who requested the meals have a choice between ham or turkey.

And the meals come with sides of mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, and a slice of pumpkin pie for dessert.

