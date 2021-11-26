Parkersburg dirt track racer looks to step into national spotlight

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dustin Sprouse has gone to a small town driver to a story in Sports Illustrated.

“Just know I’m the small-town person trying to make a big name for myself. I want to be on billboards in big cities and stuff,” said Dustin Sprouse.

These aspirations for Sprouse have set his goals larger than the small town he was raised in. “I have a new goal for 2022. I’m going for the championship at the Steel Block Late Model Series. and my main goal is to make it to Lucas Oil dirt series and they travel all over racing and stuff. When you get your cars ready in the winter time you’re gone and you don’t come back until the end of the season,” said Sprouse.

Dirt track racing is an expensive sport says Sprouse and caused him to take an 11-year break. But the passion brought him back into the sport and although it is a lot of long hours and hard work it has brought people into his life that he says are just like family to him.

Dirt track racing is just the beginning of Sprouse’s impact.

