Route 2 widening may begin next year

By Todd Baucher
Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Construction work on the widening of West Virginia Route 2 in Wood and Pleasants counties could begin as soon as next spring.

That’s the word from West Virginia Senator and Pleasants County resident Donna Boley, who has spoken to the state Division of Highways about the project.

The state Tuesday awarded a contract for the widening of Route 2 between Parkersburg and St. Marys from two to four lanes.

Boley says the widening should relieve problems with traffic congestion she says she has witnessed during morning and afternoon commute hours.

”Sometimes, I’ll go up to Parkersburg and cut back at about 3,” says Boley, who often travels the roadway. “There’s just a line of traffic coming south. But I think it will help the area.”

Boley has served on the Route 2 and 68 Commission, which has advocated for the eventual widening of the mostly two-lane roadway between Wood and Marshall counties.

A portion of Route 2 near Interstate 77 was widened during the past decade.

