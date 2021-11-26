This is Home: Volunteers help make community Thanksgiving meals possible

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Salvation Army may not have been the first to offer Thanksgiving dinners to those who need them, but it’s been doing it for a long time.

Just preparing the hundreds of meals served every Thanksgiving is an effort in itself, as we’ve shown in the past.

And in both Thanksgivings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic-and with in-person dining not available-delivering them has also become a reason to seek volunteer help.

We spoke Thursday to a group of young ladies who personally delivered hundreds of holiday meals.

“We have probably passed out (meals) to probably 100-plus people in our community,” said Mia Williams.

“And Mia and I passed out 17 meals in an apartment to people who needed them,” Shyanna Miller added, “then we came back here and got meals together and put them in bags so they could take them out to people who wanted to get them on the side.”

The same is true at the Norwood United Methodist Church in Marietta. Michael Williams has been organizing its annual Thanksgiving dinner for several years.

As is the case with the Salvation Army, the dinner was traditionally held in-person until 2020. Now, it’s picked up and delivered. Volunteers prepare, package, and perhaps more importantly, deliver the meals.

“We have people who are having conversations on porches, with people who may not be able to see other folks too often,” Williams notes.

Food and fellowship, going door to door. How the Mid-Ohio Valley puts the “giving” in “Thanksgiving”.

“We really appreciate that,” Williams says. “Because it’s a really good example of people coming together to meet a need.”

