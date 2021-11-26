United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley getting ready for Giving Tuesday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the holiday season already starting for many, many non-profits are looking forward to Giving Tuesday.

The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley says that they are getting themselves prepared for a big Giving Tuesday.

The organization’s executive director, Stacy Decicco, says that the group will be getting heavily involved on social media and highlighting a lot of the partnerships and programs they are a part of.

“And we just really use it to highlight programs that are making great impact right now. Partners that we’re on the ground with. So, great example, somewhere around the 8 o’clock hour, you’ll see us highlight some of our back-to-school initiatives. Around the lunchtime hour, you’ll likely see us give some highlight and feature to some of the meal delivery or senior programs that we have going on to make sure our seniors are getting nutritious meals,” says Decicco.

Some initiatives that will be covered are their partnerships between the seniors and veterans, as well as the little free library program amongst others.

