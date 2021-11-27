Advertisement

#6 Williamstown defeated #2 Doddridge County in Class A Semifinals

By Evan Lasek
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Williamstown defeated the second ranked Doddridge County Bulldogs on Friday afternoon.

With the win, the Yellowjackets booked their ticket to Wheeling for a matchup with either Ritchie County or Wheeling Central Catholic.

The Yellowjackets jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, taking a 40-0 lead into halftime.

Williamstown held Doddridge County scoreless en route to the victory, with quarterback Maxwell Molessa totaling four touchdowns in the win.

The State Championship game will be held in Wheeling, W. Va. on December 4th, 2021 and kicks off at 7:00 p.m.

