PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 911 dispatchers say a hit and run happened at 6:47 p.m. Friday night. This was by 16th Street and Park Avenue by Parkersburg City Park.

Parkersburg Police say the pedestrian hit has died. The person’s name has not been released yet. Police say they are looking for a suspect.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.