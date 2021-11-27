Advertisement

Local GameStops are seeing an increase in shoppers from last year

Local GameStops are seeing an increase in shoppers from last year
Local GameStops are seeing an increase in shoppers from last year(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With it being Black Friday, shoppers are getting their gifts in now while they can.

Especially some of the most sought-after items for the kids.

The Parkersburg GameStop says that they are seeing an increase in traffic for many of the biggest items to get this holiday season.

One store official says that yesterday they had a line going into the sidewalk for the PlayStation bundle.

And although they are seeing this jump in consumers, they are experiencing some supply chain issues.

And more than not having the sought after PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

“We can’t get the controllers, especially for PS4′s. We can’t get the consoles people want. We can’t get Switches. And then even on the collectables, the action figures, the statues, we can’t go those because companies aren’t able to get them produced. And then get them shipped. So, it’s been the most random things that we can’t get our hands on,” Says store leader, Megan Lupardus.

A GameStop official says that staffing is not an issue in the area.

As all GameStop locations in the district are fully staffed.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg dirt track racer looks to step into national spotlight
Parkersburg dirt track racer looks to step into national spotlight
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Investigation underway after two bodies found in Athens County home
James Doty
Man arrested after string of burglaries near Marietta
Thousands participate in 2021 Turkey Trot
Thousands participate in 2021 Turkey Trot
Rick Woodyard (2021)
Incoming sheriff talks about future of department, 911 center

Latest News

This is Home: Volunteers help make community Thanksgiving meals possible
Road work graphic
Route 2 widening may begin next year
Lights
Holiday in the Park returns for 27th year
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Investigation underway after two bodies found in Athens County home