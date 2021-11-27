Local GameStops are seeing an increase in shoppers from last year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With it being Black Friday, shoppers are getting their gifts in now while they can.

Especially some of the most sought-after items for the kids.

The Parkersburg GameStop says that they are seeing an increase in traffic for many of the biggest items to get this holiday season.

One store official says that yesterday they had a line going into the sidewalk for the PlayStation bundle.

And although they are seeing this jump in consumers, they are experiencing some supply chain issues.

And more than not having the sought after PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

“We can’t get the controllers, especially for PS4′s. We can’t get the consoles people want. We can’t get Switches. And then even on the collectables, the action figures, the statues, we can’t go those because companies aren’t able to get them produced. And then get them shipped. So, it’s been the most random things that we can’t get our hands on,” Says store leader, Megan Lupardus.

A GameStop official says that staffing is not an issue in the area.

As all GameStop locations in the district are fully staffed.

