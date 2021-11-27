Local shops prepare for Small Businesses Saturday

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - With many beginning their holiday shopping today, some will be looking to get something from a store that is familiar to them.

Tomorrow will be “Small Business Day.”

Stores like Hornor and Harrison and Teri Ann’s are already seeing a flood of customers today with it being Black Friday.

However, these local shops are looking to give consumers the personal help they need with their holiday shopping.

Owners of these local businesses like to highlight the level of customer satisfaction they can bring.

“We tend to know our customers. We know a lot of them by name when they come because they’ve shopped here for years. And people have worked here for a long time. So, they’re familiar with the customers. So, you get to know them you get to know their families. So, it’s nice. It’s a nice small town feeling when you come to shop local,” says Hornor and Harrison owner, David Boone.

As well as how this helps the community.

We support all the local things that happen in town. Whether it’s Marietta or Parkersburg we’re a community. So, by supporting us it allows us to support those community efforts that make us a better place to live and do business in and work,” says Teri Ann’s co-owner, Teri Ann Zide.

Community shops are encouraging everyone to come shop local.

