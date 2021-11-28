Advertisement

#4 Ritchie County Defeats #8 Wheeling Central Catholic in Class A Semifinal

By Evan Lasek
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Ritchie County Rebels defeated the eighth seeded Wheeling Central Catholic Maroon Knights on Saturdays semifinal playoff game.

The first half went scoreless and just went back and forth until the teams went into the locker room. Following the break, both teams came out swinging.

The Maroon Knights scored on their first drive to break the stalemate, scoring on a 27 yard pass from Payton Hildebrand to Lorenzo Ferrera.

Ritchie then scored 18 straight points with Ethan Haught starting it off on a 56 yard touchdown pass to Marlon Moore.

The Rebel defense then held off the Wheeling Central Catholic comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. They then sealed the victory with a sack for a safety and then proceeded to recover the ensuing onside kick attempt with under one minute remaining.

Ritchie County has now punched their ticket to Wheeling Island for a shot at the Class A State Championship, as they will take on #6 Williamstown next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after fatal hit and run crash
James Doty
UPDATE: Man arrested after string of burglaries near Marietta
Parkersburg dirt track racer looks to step into national spotlight
Parkersburg dirt track racer looks to step into national spotlight
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Investigation underway after two bodies found in Athens County home
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine

Latest News

Maxwell Molessa lines up behind center
#6 Williamstown defeated #2 Doddridge County in Class A Semifinals
WTAP News @ 6 - PHS Red Wings participate in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
WTAP News @ 6 - PHS Red Wings participate in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
WTAP News @ 6 - VOD - Local jump ropers participate in Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade
WTAP News @ 6 - VOD - Local jump ropers participate in Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week Franklin Angelos
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week Franklin Angelos