4 Ritchie County Defeats #8 Wheeling Central Catholic in Class A Semifinal

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Ritchie County Rebels defeated the eighth seeded Wheeling Central Catholic Maroon Knights on Saturdays semifinal playoff game.

The first half went scoreless and just went back and forth until the teams went into the locker room. Following the break, both teams came out swinging.

The Maroon Knights scored on their first drive to break the stalemate, scoring on a 27 yard pass from Payton Hildebrand to Lorenzo Ferrera.

Ritchie then scored 18 straight points with Ethan Haught starting it off on a 56 yard touchdown pass to Marlon Moore.

The Rebel defense then held off the Wheeling Central Catholic comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. They then sealed the victory with a sack for a safety and then proceeded to recover the ensuing onside kick attempt with under one minute remaining.

Ritchie County has now punched their ticket to Wheeling Island for a shot at the Class A State Championship, as they will take on #6 Williamstown next weekend.

