Marshall Thundering Herd fell to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In their last regular season game, the Thundering Herd hosted the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in a game that would decide the division.

Both teams came in needing a win to clinch the Conference USA East and play in the conference championship against University of Texas-San Antonio.

The first half went great for the Herd, they took a 14-6 lead into halftime and were feeling good about their chances.

But, after some locker room adjustments at the break, the Hilltoppers came out swinging in the second half of the game.

Western Kentucky outscored Marshall 47-7 the rest of the game and ended up winning the game 53-6.

Following the loss, Marshall drops to 7-5 on the season and are eligible to play in a bowl game.

