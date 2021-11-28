PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Years of giving back for Susie Meredith who is the creator of the miracle of coats event held at North Parkersburg Baptist Church. It all started with a desire to go out in the community that she says always supported her.

Coats was the answer that Meredith and her staff came up with and they did just that. Today they collected over 300 coats to distribute to 14 schools in the area. After some time Meredith thought why should we do just coats.

“So at a staff meeting we were just brainstorming and we thought about not only doing coats we’ll do toys and we’ll do food,” said Susie Meredith.

That brainstorm has turned into three weeks of giving items to those in need and for Meredith luckily the people in the church are more than happy to volunteer for a great cause.

“I love it. We all love it. That’s why we have so many people helping,” said Meredith.

Sunday, December 5, 2021 the church will be giving away toys and the Sunday after that they will be collecting food for those in need.

