Small business Saturday helps local business owners

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For Small Business Saturday Parkersburg small business owners are more than grateful for the day that was created over a decade ago. Owner of Crown Floral’s and Gift’s, Keith McClung, gives credit to black Friday for the success of the new small business holiday.

“A lot of time black friday is really reserved for those big box companies the Walmart’s, the bigger places. So this shop small Saturday takes that same attention and converts it to small businesses for their own special day,” said Keith McClung.

But while some credit can go to Black Friday a lot of it can go towards the businesses dedication and family like mentality.

“We’ve been in business now 32 years so most of our customers are friends of ours. We’ve just become friends and we know them. There is a couple families in here now that have brought all of their family from out of town so they can introduce them to us,” said Tina Salmans, owner of Mulberry Lane Country Store.

The personal touch of smaller businesses is why they say people have been coming to support them for years and hopefully years to come.

