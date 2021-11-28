WVU defeats Kansas in their last regular season game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WTAP) -

The West Virginia Mountaineers traveled to Kansas to take on the Jayhawks for the last regular season game of the college football season.

The game started off as very back and forth, with Teams exchanging points early and often.

WVU had the lead for the majority of the game, until Kansas was able to tie it at 21.

The Mountaineers were able to take a 31-21 lead to the end of the third quarter, and then fended off a Jayhawk comeback attempt late in the fourth.

WVU quarterback Jarret Doege finished the day, 16/21 for 170 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

While Mountaineer runningback, Leddie Brown, finished the day with 19 carries for 156 yards and one touchdown run.

With the win, the Mountaineers finish their season at 6-6 and are now officially bowl eligible.

