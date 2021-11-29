Boil advisory in parts of Athens

Athens, OH (WTAP) - A boil advisory has been issued for parts of Athens.

According to an email sent by the WTP operator, the advisory went into effect at midnight on Monday morning, and is scheduled to be in effect until noon on Tuesday.

The following are the addresses that will be impacted:

Graham Drive, Hillcrest Road, Utah Place and Strathmore Boulevard North of Dalton Avenue, and 18, 21, 22 Jacobs Drive.

