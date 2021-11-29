Advertisement

Celebrating the first night of Hanukkah

Lighting of the first candle
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Around the world tonight, millions are celebrating the start of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights... and here in the Mid-Ohio Valley, community members gathered at TLV restaurant in Marietta for a candle lighting.

The festivities got started around 7.

Hanukkah blessings were read in Hebrew and in English.

The first candle was lit and everyone joined in song.

Children even had the opportunity to spin the dreidel.

Brian Daugherty and his family say they didn’t know about the candle lighting when they came downtown tonight.

“We were just very lucky to find this place,” Daugherty says, “Not only for the food but also just for the opportunity for the celebration.”

One participant said the Jewish donuts that were passed out reminded her of the ones a relative used to make.

Event organizers said they were impressed with the turnout and that it was great to see this kind of celebration in a small town like Marietta.

The celebration days for Hanukkah are determined by the ancient Hebrew calendar and change each year.

This year, Hanukkah will be celebrated from sundown tonight until sundown on Monday, Dec. 6.

Event organizers say they’ll be having another celebration on the final night.

