Commission honors outgoing airport manager

By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission recognizes the outgoing airport manager for his service.

Glen Kelly announced in November he is retiring as manager of the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport. Tuesday is his last day on the job.

He was honored with a “Spirit of Wood County” award by the county commission.

Kelly has been airport manager for the past four years, after briefly serving as Emergency Management Director for Washington County.

The commission also announced Monday that incoming sheriff Rick Woodyard will be given the oath of office Wednesday morning at 10:30.

Woodyard was chosen by the commission last week to succeed outgoing sheriff Steve Stephens, who recently announced his retirement.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

