Advertisement

Father held after 4 children, grandmother slain in California

The children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them and their grandmother.
The children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them and their grandmother.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four children and their grandmother have been found shot to death in a Southern California home, and the children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them.

The victims were found Sunday night in a home in the city of Lancaster in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department statement says deputies found a woman, a girl and three boys with gunshot wounds, and paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.

The department says the children’s father showed up at the Lancaster sheriff’s station and was arrested on suspicion of five murders after being interviewed by detectives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after fatal hit and run crash
James Doty
UPDATE: Man arrested after string of burglaries near Marietta
Small businesses pay off from own holiday
Small business Saturday helps local business owners
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Investigation underway after two bodies found in Athens County home
Miracle of Coats event held at North Parkersburg Baptist Church
Miracle of Coats event held at North Parkersburg Baptist Church

Latest News

Boil Advisory
Boil advisory in parts of Athens, 11/29/21
What's Trending
What's Trending, 11/29/21
FILE - President Joe Biden is urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he...
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO