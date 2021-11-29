New trial date set for man accused of burning snack truck

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man accused of setting a Little Debbie snack truck on fire had a new trial date set on Monday.

Chad M. Wilson has been charged with third-degree arson.

Court officials say Wilson was already supposed to have had a trial, but it had to be rescheduled because he showed up too late.

By the time he showed up, officials say, the jury had already left and a capias warrant had been issued for his arrest.

He was taken into custody then and has been in jail since.

Wilson appeared in Wood County Circuit Court Monday where his new trial date was set for January 5th, 2022.

