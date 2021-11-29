Obituary: Alden, Laura Louise Broedel

Laura Louise Broedel Alden, 105, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the home of her daughters in Reno, Ohio one day after her 105th birthday. She was born on November 23, 1916, to the late George and Freda Hercher Broedel.

She was a lifelong resident of Reno and enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, quilting, and community affairs. She was a homemaker and a protestant by faith. On September 27, 1937, she married Harry William Alden and, after his retirement, they enjoyed many winters in Florida until Harry passed away on October 2, 2001.

Laura is survived by three daughters, Janet (Robert) Heldman of Southern Pines, NC, Mary Dellinger and Dorothy Cooper of Reno, Ohio; son-in-law, Gary Worstell; five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Laura was preceded in death by a daughter, Evelyn Worstell; two brothers, Robert and Lloyd Broedel, and a sister, Clarice Lane.

Per Laura’s request, there will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Rainbow Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Marietta Township Community Center in honor of Laura Broedel Alden, 260 Sandhill Road, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

