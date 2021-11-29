Advertisement

Obituary: Anderson, Loretta Pinkston

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Loretta Pinkston Anderson, 85 of Belpre, Ohio died on November 24, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Wood County, WV, and was the daughter of the late Edgar Thurman and Ruby May Stephens Starr. She attended the Nazarene in Belpre. She retired from Vienna Walmart following 15 years of service. She loved to do crafts and travel.

She is survived by 3 daughters, Janice (Roger) White of Davisville, WV, Tonya Winch of South Carolina, Michelle Rodriguez of Parkersburg, WV, a brother, a sister, 11 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Randall Greiner, brother, Charles Starr, and a sister, Mary Anderson.

Services will be on Tuesday at 2:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Burial will be in the Rockland Cemetery, Belpre, Ohio.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

