Obituary: Buzzard, Sue Ellen Life

Sue Ellen Life Buzzard, 68, of Parkersburg passed away November 25, 2021, at the Camden Clark Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born on October 13, 1953, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the daughter of the late William C. and Inez Barr Life.

Sue Ellen was a retired nurse from the Camden Clark Hospital where she spent her entire career with most of it being on the pediatric floor. She retired after 30 years of dedicated service. She was a 1971 graduate of Parkersburg South High School and 1974 grade of WVU-Parkersburg School of Nursing. She attended South Parkersburg United Methodist Church was a former member of the South Parkersburg Women’s Club. She enjoyed reading, cross-stitching, traveling, and caregiving.

Sue is survived by her sister, Nancy (Robert) Sackman of DeLand, FL; one brother, Larry (Anna) Jones of Naalehu, HI; nieces and nephews, Brooke Hopkins of Oakland, CA, Chris and Kathy Hopkins of Parkersburg; Douglas and Linda Jones of California City, CA, Bradley Jones of Naalehu, HI, Hannah and William Hopkins of Parkersburg. Also, surviving is her childhood best friend Karen Dent and her daughter Kara Dent of Parkersburg, WV, with whom she lived after her husband’s passing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd “Butch” Buzzard.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Edward Craft officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Mineral Wells, WV.

Visitation will be held Tuesday 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to either South Parkersburg United Methodist Church or Human Society of Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.