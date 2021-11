Charles Henry Carroll, 73, of Parkersburg passed away November 25, 2021, at his Residence.

Charles was born on February 21, 1948, in Wheeling, WV, and was the son of Robert and Katherine Carroll.

There will be no services or visitation

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.