Obituary: Crawford, Eugene

Eugene Crawford, 70, from Summerfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice.

Eugene is survived by his stepchildren, John (Louida) Brown, Jimmy (April) Mercer, Victor (Alesia) Mercer, Leila (Don) Huntsman, Jeannie (Don) Guy, Mary Mercer, and Betty Andersoneveral, sister Lucile (Bruce) English, nieces Cecile (Ryan) Watters and Tiffany (Adam) Hesson, several step-grandchildren, several cousins, 3 great-nephews, and a great-niece.

A private service will be held by the family at a later date. Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

