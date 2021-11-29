Advertisement

Obituary: Crawford, Eugene

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Eugene Crawford, 70, from Summerfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice.

Eugene is survived by his stepchildren, John (Louida) Brown, Jimmy (April) Mercer, Victor (Alesia) Mercer, Leila (Don) Huntsman, Jeannie (Don) Guy, Mary Mercer, and Betty Andersoneveral, sister Lucile (Bruce) English, nieces Cecile (Ryan) Watters and Tiffany (Adam) Hesson, several step-grandchildren, several cousins, 3 great-nephews, and a great-niece.

A private service will be held by the family at a later date. Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

